ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini (ASUS_I006D) Geekbench Listing with Snapdragon 888 and 16GB RAM Spotted

ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini with model number ASUS_I006D has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform today.

Recently, the smartphone was spotted last week at the TÜV SÜD certification last week. The recent appearance at TÜV SÜD and Geekbench listings of the ZenFone 8 Mini suggests that its launch could be near.

The ZenFone 8 Mini’s Geekbench listing shows that it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 flagship chipset. The SoC has a base frequency of 1.80GHz and it is mentioned with “lahaina” codename in the listing.

The smartphone promises top-notch performance as it is equipped with 16 GB of RAM. The handset is loaded with Android 11 OS. It scored 1121 in the single-core test and 3662 in the multi-core test. The smartphone’s listing at the TÜV SÜD certification site had revealed that it may arrive with support for 30W fast charging.

Rumored Specifications

Past reports have revealed that the ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini has a 5.9-inch OLED that offers a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. There is no word on the display design of the ZenFone 8 Mini.

It is expected to arrive as the most compact flagship phone powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. For photography, the handset features a Sony IMX686 64-megapixel primary camera and an entirely new Sony IMX663 lens. The handset is also said to be equipped with a Cirrus CS35L45 amplifier. At present, there is no confirmation on the battery capacity of the ZenFone 8 Mini.

Asus Zenfone 8 Series

The ZenFone 8 series is also rumored to include two other phones, which are probably named as ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Pro. These phones are reportedly codenamed as PICASSO (ASUS_ZS672KS/ASUS_I004D) and VODKA (ASUS_ZS675KW/ASUS_I007D). The model number ASUS_ZS590KS and SAKE codename is associated with the ZenFone 8 Mini.

Featured Image: ASUS Zenfone 7 Series