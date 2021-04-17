Verizon’s Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, Note10+ 5G, Tab S5e, Galaxy A10e, and Nokia 3 V Pick Up New Software Updates

Verizon has released a new software update for a bunch of smartphones which includes Samsung Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10+, Galaxy Note10+ 5G, Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy A10e, and Nokia 3 V.

The latest update brings new security patches to all these devices that enhance the system security by fixing different levels of exploits. Galaxy Tab S5e also gets a performance boost apart from a new security patch. For Galaxy Note10, Note 10+, and Note10+ 5G, the update brings a couple of new camera features which are detailed in their respective section.

Samsung Galaxy Note10; Galaxy Note10+ and Note10+ 5G

This is the system update number 20 for the Galaxy Note10, Note10+, and Note10+ 5G. It bumps the Android monthly security patch level to April 2021. The update brings significant changes in the camera department too. It now allows the use of an ultra-wide lens in Pro and Pro Video camera modes. The background for portrait shots can now be changed using the new High-Key Mono, Low-Key Mono, and Backdrop effects. The update brings automatic low light detection and turns on the Night mode for optimal quality in the Photo, Portrait, and Hyperlapse camera modes.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Note10: RP1A.200720.012.N970USQU6FUCD

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Note10+: RP1A.200720.012.N975USQU6FUCD

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G: RP1A.200720.012.N976VVRU6FUCD

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

System update No. 10 has been released for Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e on Verizon’s network. It brings the latest security patch released in March 2021. The device performance has also been improved which should give a fast and better experience.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e: QP1A.190711.020.T727VVRU2CUC2

Samsung Galaxy A10e

Verizon’s Samsung Galaxy A10e is now picking up its 9th system update. Apart from April 2021 security patch, the changelog does not mention any performance boost or new features.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy A10e: QP1A.190711.020.A102USQU9BUC1

Nokia 3 V

This is system update no. 7 for Verizon’s Nokia 3 V which brings security patches from January 2021 to March 2021. Apart from this, there are no other noticeable changes mentioned in the changelog.

Software Version for Nokia 3 V: 00VZW_1_35K

If you are a user of one of these devices, then you would have already received the update. To manually check for the latest update on your Samsung phone, navigate to Settings >> System update and for Nokia phones, head to Settings > About phone > System updates. It is recommended to download the package over a Wi-Fi connection and install it when the device is charged at least 50%.