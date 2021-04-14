Oppo CPH2235, CPH2247, Vivo V2058 and V2108 Certified in Indonesia

Two new Oppo and Vivo smartphone models have been certified by Indonesia’s TKDN certification agency.

Two Oppo smartphones with model numbers CPH2235 and CPH2247 and two Vivo smartphones with model numbers V2058 and Vivo V2108 have bagged the certification.

While the Oppo smartphones have already been certified by Russia’s EEC authority, Vivo smartphones have not been certified anywhere yet. These model numbers have appeared in public for the very first time. Unfortunately, we have no idea about any other specs or monikers of these smartphone variants yet.

Vivo V21 Series

Vivo V21 and Vivo V21e are the upcoming smartphones from the company and they are likely to be launched soon in Malaysia. The company has also started teasing these smartphones in the country.

The V21 series will have two phones namely V21 and V21e. They will have an AMOLED display with a teardrop notch that will hold the selfie camera sensor. The dual soft LED flashlights on the bezels can help in capturing better-lit selfies even in poor lighting conditions.

The front camera will have a 44MP sensor whereas the rear camera will have a triple camera setup and an LED flash. The primary sensor is expected to be 64-MP and this sensor will support Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

The V21 series of phones may also be launched in India but the company is yet to confirm this. However, online rumors suggest that there will be both 4G and 5G variants of the Vivo V21 smartphone. The unknown Vivo models spotted in today’s Indonesian smartphone could also belong to either of these smartphones in the Vivo V21 series.

It’s worth mentioning that Vivo V2050 has already appeared in Indonesia’s Sertifikasi listing along with the moniker Vivo V21 5G. Vivo V2048 has been approved by Malaysia’s SIRIM authority and its official moniker is Vivo Y12D.