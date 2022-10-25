Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Achieves Tremendous Popularity on Steam

The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign seems to have become a huge hit on Steam.

While the game is scheduled to be launched on November 28, those who have preordered the game can have a look at the campaign. Because of this, a large number of fans will get the opportunity to conclude the Modern Warfare 2 campaign much before the co-op and multiplayer modes are launched along with the game.

The narrative in the game follows the events that one witnessed in the 2019 version of Modern Warfare. Through this game, one will get to see the journey undertaken by Captain Price along with the other members of Task Force 141. Players, who manage to complete the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, will have the chance to earn bonus rewards in the form of XP boosts, four operators, cosmetic items and several other things. Looking at this step taken by Activision, it seems the gaming publisher’s decision to provide early access to the campaign worked very well.

As per the statistics put together by SteamDB, the peak concurrent player counter for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 stood at 94,655. In the last couple of hours, the game player count hit a peak of 73,903. If we keep open betas aside, the all-time peak player count happens to be the third-highest in the history of Call of Duty on Steam. With 118,593 simultaneous users, Black Ops retains its position as the highest full release.

Even though no full-fledged game has managed to go beyond Black Ops, the Modern Warfare 2 beta managed to register higher numbers. With a peak concurrent player count of 168,330, the beta for Modern Warfare 2 did go ahead of Black Ops. The beta was accessible to PlayStation users only in the initial few days. After a while, it became to all users across different platforms. These numbers have served as a good indicator of how excited Call of Duty fans are about the game.

Fans are fully aware of the fact that Call of Duty is making a comeback of sorts to Steam with Modern Warfare 2. WW2, which was released in 2017, was the last Call of Duty game to be launched on Steam. The other games were made available on Battle.net. Around this time, Modern Warfare emerged as the most popular Call of Duty. Now that a Call of Duty game is about to arrive on Steam after a long gap, there is a lot of excitement around it.