Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Might Reintroduce Missing Armor Features

As per a recently emerged leak, two missing armor plate features could make a comeback to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 sometime in the next few days or weeks.

When the game was launched initially, a lot of fans complained about the modifications made to the armor plating system. The aforementioned leak suggests that further changes could be made in the game as a part of the Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s Season 1 Reloaded update.

Also Read: Call of Duty Warzone 2 Clip Offers a Glimpse of Gas Escape

Call of Duty: Warzone 2, which has been designed as a free-to-play game, expects players to fight it out in an online battlefield and defeat every opponent they come across. Even though Warzone 2 is plagued with several issues, it has managed to create a huge user base for itself. The publisher, however, has taken a few steps to ensure the issues faced by the players are resolved. Infinity Ward, along with developer Raven Software, recently made an announcement about Combat Records featuring again in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 via a soon-to-be-released patch.

Through a Twitter post, prominent leaker TheGhostOfHope has spoken about how a user called Metaphor has emphasized the ability to slam and sprint doors while armor plating fixation will be coming back to Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Metaphor has also shared how a source informed them about the armor features coming as a part of the upcoming Season 1 Reloaded update or a while after that. Though these rumors have not been addressed by Infinity Ward or Raven Software, players are sincerely hoping for them to be true.

Im under the impression it is, two things I can confirm i've been told is running while plating is coming back, and door slamming while plating is back. If those aren't in the game on update they are back in the near future. — Metaphor (@Metaaphor) December 13, 2022

When you go through the responses to the tweet, you realize most fans are excited about the return of the aforementioned features. However, many players have also expressed their disappointment at them getting eliminated.