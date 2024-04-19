Fallout 4 and New Vegas Mods Set New Records

The launch of the Fallout series has had a positive ripple effect on the game!

The last weekend witnessed millions of Fallout 4 mods being downloaded. In this month, Fallout 4 mods have seen the highest number of downloads taking place ever. Data compiled by Nexus Mods confirms that the modding community has never been as busy as it was recently.

Last Sunday, six million mods were reported to be installed. After being launched in 2015, this has been the busiest week for Fallout 4. As far as Fallout 4 modding is concerned, April 2024 has turned out to be the busiest month for the game ever since it came into existence. According to the data provided by Nexus Mods, more than 33,000,000 mods have been installed till now.

When one visits the Nexus Mods page for Fallout: New Vegas, one gets introduced to more information. As per the statistics, 11,374,516 mods were installed last Sunday. These many installations were enough to break the record that was set last year.

On 12 April 2024, the Fallout show premiered on Prime Video. The show, featuring Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Ella Purnell, Michael Emerson, Sarita Choudhury and Matty Cardarople in principal roles, opened to good reviews and registered healthy viewership as well. Being a post-apocalyptic series, one expected the show to have its share of violence and gore. While the show has these elements, it stood out because of its gripping storyline and well etched-out characters. The success of the show, as expected, has had a positive impact on the game.

After the show dropped, the player base of the game witnessed a healthy jump. Since Fallout 4 is the latest game in the series, it benefitted the most from the show’s release. The game, among other things, features contemporary controls and sharp visuals. In the near future, one expects the popularity of the game to grow further.