GTA 5 on Switch: Modders Take The Help of Leaked Source Code

Last month, Superstar South had discussed their plans of getting GTA 5 to Switch!

Around a year back, the source code of GTA 5 was leaked. Now, a group of modders has shared footage of the open-world game running on the Nintendo Switch. Superstar South, which is a modding team, uploaded a two-minute-long clip on X. This clip featured GTA 5 on the Switch. In March, Superstar South made an announcement making an attempt to put together an unofficial port of GTA 5 for Linux, Nintendo Switch and Android.

Obviously you want to at least see how far we got… (the recording is not as smooth when compared to hardware video output) pic.twitter.com/y0oSRterbD — Superstar South (@SuperstarS31668) April 17, 2024

The aforementioned project is driven by source code that has been moving around for a year. In the recent past, Rockstar Games has suffered from several leaks and hacks. In September 2022, a major leak resulted in a large amount of material from an early build of GTA 6 getting leaked online.

Also Read: GTA 4 and GTA 5 Might Arrive On Netflix Games Soon

The Switch has certain technical specifications and when you play certain games on the platform, the performance does not match up to your expectations. When you try out GTA 5 on the Switch, you find the visual fidelity not being up to the mark. Apart from lagging issues, one sees the frame rate going from 70 to 27 frames per second.

Obviously you want to at least see how far we got… (the recording is not as smooth when compared to hardware video output) pic.twitter.com/y0oSRterbD — Superstar South (@SuperstarS31668) April 17, 2024

GTA 5 has been around for more than a decade now. In the year 2013, the game was given an initial launch on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. After a while, the game was ported onto PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. In 2022, the game was given a current-gen release for the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. It has emerged as one of the most successful gaming titles of all times. The Switch has its own engine compatibility issues and that makes it harder for one to run the game on it.

Also Read: GTA 5 on Android: Gamers Can Try Out The Game On Mobile Via Emulation

Though fans had been wishing for one for a long time, one has not seen a version of GTA 5 native to Switch being released as yet. If somebody wishes to play the game on the Switch, they have to acquire a handheld gaming PC like the Steam Deck.