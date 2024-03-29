Galaxy A15, A32, A51, A52, A73, Galaxy A02s, A05s, Galaxy S20 Series and Z Fold 2 Get March 2024 Security Updates

A bunch of Galaxy A-series phones from Galaxy A15 5G to Galaxy A73 5G, in addition to S20 series and Z Fold 2 devices have received March 2024 security patch updates.

Even though Samsung is busy rolling out One UI 6.1 update for its flagship phones, the company has not disappointed the mid-range A-series device users. It has been constantly working on sending timely software updates.

The March 2024 security patch updates that these devices are getting, offer the latest security fixes and this update is expected to remove as many as 45 security vulnerabilities present in the previous versions of security updates.

Here in this post, let’s check out which smartphones in which regions are getting the updates.

Galaxy A15 5G

Model number(s): SM-A156B

Region(s): All European countries.

Firmware version number(s): A156BXXS1AXC1

Galaxy A32 5G

Model number(s): SM-A326U

Region(s): USA (both carrier-locked and carrier-unlocked devices)

Firmware version number(s): A326USQSDDXC2 & A526U1UESCFXC6

Galaxy A51 5G

Model number(s): SM-A516U1 (unlocked) & SM-A516U (locked)

Region(s): USA (both carrier-unlocked and carrier-locked devices)

Firmware version number(s): A516U1UESCGXC3 & A516USQSEGXC3

Galaxy A52 5G

Model number(s): SM-A526B

Region(s): International variants (USA carrier-locked & unlocked devices yet to get the update)

Firmware version number(s): A526BXXS6FXC4

Galaxy A73 5G

Model number(s): SM-A736B

Region(s): Multiple – India, Malaysia, Brazil and more.

Firmware version number(s): A736BXXS6DXC1

Galaxy A02s 4G

Model number(s): SM-A025F

Region(s): International variants. At present, in Asian countries. Other regions to follow soon.

Firmware version number(s): A025FXXS7CXC1

Galaxy A05s 4G

Model number(s): SM-A057F

Region(s): International variants. At present, in Asian countries. Other regions to follow soon.

Firmware version number(s): A057FXXS2BXC3

Galaxy S20 Series including Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra

Model number(s): SM-G981U, SM-G986U & SM-G988U

Region(s): USA (carrier-locked variants only). Unlocked variants to receive soon.

Firmware version number(s): G98XUSQS8HXC1

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Model number(s): SM-F916U (locked) and SM-916U1 (unlocked)

Region(s): USA (both carrier-locked and carrier-unlocked devices)

Firmware version number(s): F916USQS5KXC1 & F916U1UES5KXC1

How to Download the Update?

The March 2024 security updates are relatively small in size. Just head to “Settings” on your phone and visit the “Software Update” section and hit “Download and Install“. Use Wi-Fi connectivity to download without any interruptions.