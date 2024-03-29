New Realme Smartphone Models RMX3921, RMX3939, RMX3988 and Realme C65 (RMX3910) Certified

Four Realme smartphone model numbers have been spotted in various certifications. One of them belongs to the Realme C65 device and the others are unknown.

We will now tell you what we know about each of these models.

Realme RMX3921, RMX3988

These model numbers appeared in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification a couple of days ago. There was no information about these devices but we can confirm that they belong to new phones as we have not spotted these models in any other websites or certifications yet. So we’ll have to wait for more details to emerge to know more about these.

Realme RMX3939

Realme RMX3939 had previously appeared on the EEC website and has now received the TUV Rhineland certification as well. The battery capacity is found to be 5000 mAh (4880 rated capacity) and the fast charging support is for 45W.

Realme C65 (RMX3910)

Realme C65 is an upcoming phone that’s scheduled for release on the 4th of April, in Vietnam. The model number that belongs to this phone has been found on the Bluetooth SIG website, which confirms support for the latest version v5.3.

The release date was confirmed by the company in its Instagram post. The same page also shared front and back images of the phone.

Based on the image revealed by the company, the design seems new and it doesn’t look like its predecessors. There are three camera sensors on the back as opposed to two in other C-series phones like Realme C55 and Realme C67. Two color variants the phone will be available in are Galaxy Black and Violet.

It’s worth mentioning that the smartphone has already bagged certifications in multiple countries, thereby confirming its global launch. US FCC, Indonesia’s TKDN and SDPPI, Eurasia’s EEC, UAE’s TDRA and IECEE are the certifications obtained by this phone’s model number RMX3910.

Based on the information about the phone from these certifications, we can confirm that Realme C65 will support 45W fast charging speed, run on Android 14 OS and the battery capacity of the phone will be 5000 mAh. However, we still don’t know what processor will power this phone and we’ll have to wait for its Geekbench appearance to confirm this.