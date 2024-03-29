Verizon Galaxy S23 Series, S23FE, Z Flip 5, Fold 5 Get OneUI 6.1; Galaxy S24, Watch 4 & Watch 5 Series Get Software Updates

Verizon USA has rolled out One UI 6.1 updates to its Galaxy S23 series and Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 phones first.

Galaxy S24 series users have to wait for a few days before they get the new update.

Galaxy S23 Series

All three phones in the Galaxy S23 series along with the S23 Fan Edition phone have received the One UI 6.1 update along with March 2024 security patch updates from Verizon. While S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra are getting their 15th update for the phone, the recently-released S23 FE is getting its 7th software update.

Version for Samsung Galaxy S23: UP1A.231005.007.S911USQU2CXCG

Version for Samsung Galaxy S23+: UP1A.231005.007.S916USQU2CXCG

Version for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: UP1A.231005.007.S918USQU2CXCG

Version for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: UP1A.231005.007.S711USQU2CXCH

Galaxy S24 Series

The newly released Galaxy S24 series phones comprising S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra have received their 3rd software update. While the update brings March 2024 security patches, Verizon has not pushed the One UI 6.1 update to these phones yet.

Version for Samsung Galaxy S24: UP1A.231005.007.S921USQU1AXCB

Version for Samsung Galaxy S24+: UP1A.231005.007.S926USQU1AXCB

Version for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: UP1A.231005.007.S928USQU1AXCB

Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic, Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro

Verizon is pushing update number 10 to its Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro devices and update number 13 to Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. These updates offer the latest March 2024 security patch updates which are intended to fix security vulnerabilities. The update also brings an update to Samsung Health. The Connect TV option enables you to check your workout stats on your TV buy touching on the ‘Connect TV’ bottom on the smartwatch you’re wearing. Health accuracy is also improved with this update.

Version for Galaxy Watch4: R865USQU1HXB7 (40mm) / R875USQU1HXB7 (44mm)

Version for Galaxy Watch4 Classic: R885USQU1HXB7 (42mm) / R895USQU1HXB7 (46mm)

Version for Galaxy Watch5: R905USQU1BXB7 (40mm) / R915USQU1BXB7 (44mm)

Version for Galaxy Watch5 Pro: R925USQU1BXB7 (45mm)

Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5

Both devices are getting Android 14-based One UI 6.0 as part of this update and March 2024 patches. This is the 10th update for these devices.

Version for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: UP1A.231005.007.F731USQU2CXCF

Version for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: UP1A.231005.007.F946USQU2CXCF