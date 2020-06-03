Google Pixel 4, 4XL, Pixel 3a, 3a XL, Pixel 3, 3XL and Pixel 2, 2XL Receive ‘Personal Safety App’ as Part of Software Updates from Verizon

Verizon has just released the software updates for the full range of Google Pixel smartphones, starting with the latest Google Pixel 4XL to Google Pixel 2.

Google had stopped updating the Google Pixel earlier. The key change being brought about in all these eight models is the introduction of the Google Personal Safety App. This app was first introduced last year in October on the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL. It is now being extended to all the models of Google Pixel from Google Pixel 2 onwards.

There are four major features being highlighted on this app relating to personal safety. These are

Sharing of live location with friends at times of emergency

Checking in on your safety by Google

If you unknowingly enter an area where there could be impending danger, the app will alert you

The app can detect if you have met with a car crash

The car crash detection feature is available only in limited geographies according to the notes attached to the update.

Along with the Personal Safety App, Verizon is sending the latest June 2020 Android security update patches as well.

What are the models getting the update?

The full model names of the phones being covered by this system update from Verizon are

Please note that Verizon/Google assigns a single software version for all its device. The following is the version.

Software Version: QQ3A.200605.001

This is common to all the eight devices.

Now what is left for you to do if you own any of these Google Pixel models is to check if your phone has received this update from Verizon. You can then start using the Personal Safety App by installing it from the Play Store. Understand how the app works. The details of your contacts to be informed in cases of emergencies will have to be added to the app.