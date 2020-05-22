Verizon Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G, Note 10+, Note 10, Note 9, Galaxy A20 and Moto E5 Play Prepaid Receive Software Updates

The list of devices receiving software updates from Verizon includes the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

There are a few other devices too such as Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung Galaxy A20 and Motorola Moto E5 Play. All these devices are being sent to their latest Android security update patches. There are no other changes being made.

The last released Samsung Galaxy Note series flagships, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10 are being sent by Verizon their system updates. This ninth update from Verizon for all these three devices contains only the May 2020 security update patches from Android.

Software Version for SamsungGalaxy Note 10+ 5G: QP1A.190711.020.N976VVRS3CTD6

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: QP1A.190711.020.N975USQS3CTD6

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Note 10: QP1A.190711.020.N970USQS3CTD6

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

This 2018 release Galaxy Note series flagship from Samsung is receiving its system update No. 19 from Verizon. This update contains the latest, May 2020 Android security update patch.

Software Version: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS4DTD5

Samsung Galaxy A20

It’s more than a year since the Samsung Galaxy A20 was released by the South Korean company in the market. The current update from Verizon, the fourth from the carrier, has the May 2020 Android security update patch.

Software Version: PPR1.180610.011.A205USQS5ATE3

Motorola Moto E5 Play

Verizon is sending the Motorola Moto E5 Play, its system update No. 12 and the contents of this update are just the latest Android security update patch on March 2020. If you are surprised, it happens with some brands, where the firmware security update patches are delayed.

Software Version: ODPS27.91-121-16-11