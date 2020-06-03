Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (SM-N986U) Moniker Appears in Bluetooth Certification

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with model number SM-N986U has received approval from the Bluetooth SIG body.

The same model number had appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform at the end of March. Back then, the device was speculated to arrive as Galaxy Note 20+. However, the Bluetooth SIG certification suggests that the device could be hitting the shelves as Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The Bluetooth SIG listing of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra shows that it supports Bluetooth 5.0. There is no other information available on its specifications. The China variant of the same phone with model number SM-N9860 was spotted at the 3C certification platform recently. It revealed that the phone could be arriving with support for 25W fast charging.

The Geekbench listing of the smartphone had revealed that it could be powered by the Snapdragon 865 mobile platform and 8 GB of RAM. The phone may arrive preinstalled with Android 10 OS and the latest version of One UI. Rumors surrounding the smartphone have claimed that certain markets may receive its Exynos 992 chipset version.

The Note 20+ is speculated to house a massive display of 6.9 inches. The curved S-AMOLED screen will have support for the 120Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint reader. The Galaxy Note 20+’s rear-mounted triple camera setup may have a 108-megapixel main lens, a 13-megapixel periscope lens and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The main lens will be supported by a laser autofocus unit.

The rear cameras of the phone are expected to bring support for up to 50x hybrid zoom. There is no information available on the front camera of the phablet. The device could be housing a 4,500mAh battery.

Samsung had launched the Galaxy Note 10 series in August 2019. Hence, Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra devices are expected to be announced in the same month this year as well.