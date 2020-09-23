Google Pixel 4a 5G with Snapdragon 765G and Android 11 OS Visits Geekbench

The Google Pixel 4a 5G has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform today. The handset is slated to go official with the Pixel 5 smartphone on September 30.

The Geekbench appearance suggests that the company could be internally testing the smartphone before its official announcement. The Google Pixel 4a 5G Geekbench listing reveals that it has scored 610 in the single-core test and 1553 in the multi-core test. The name of the processor that fuels the device is not mentioned in the Geekbench listing. It only states that the phone is powered by an octa-core processor by Qualcomm that has a base frequency of 1.80GHz.

Rumors surrounding the Google Pixel 4a 5G have revealed that it is fueled by the Snapdragon 765G. The same processor will be driving the Pixel 5 smartphone too. Coming back to the Geekbench listing of the Pixel 4a 5G, the handset can be seen with 6 GB of RAM and Android 11 OS. It appears that the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will be arriving as the first smartphones that will offer Android 11 out-of-the-box experience.

Google Pixel 4a (5G) Specifications

The Pixel 4a 5G is the 5G-variant of the Snapdragon 730 powered Pixel 4a that was announced in August. The smartphone comes with a 6.2-inch OLED screen with punch-hole design. It offers Full HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 4a 5G may offer users with an internal storage of 128 GB.

The Pixel 4a 5G smartphone will be flaunting a Sony IMX520 8-megapixel selfie camera. The backside of the phone features a Sony IMX363 12.2-megapixel single camera with LED flash. The device is expected to house a 3,800mAh battery. It may come with support for 18W fast charging. The rear shell of the phone features a rear-facing fingerprint reader.