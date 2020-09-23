Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G Edition Seems the Most Affordable Now

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event went underway today in which the company revealed their new flagship smartphone.

The Galaxy S20 FE, also known as the fan edition has come up with a more affordable solution but with premium features. The phone still costs a solid $600 for the 4G edition but that is possibly the most affordable you could get especially if you love the fantastic camera and the 120Hz display provided by the company.

While Apple is looking forward to unveil their flagship phones in the month of October, Samsung has been throwing out some big launches back to back. With iOS 14 available and Android 11 just around the corner, there are some exciting new phones to buy for Android fans especially at various price points. The new model has an impressive specifications sheet but some of the features are removed while the most favorite ones are retained to find a middle ground in terms of smartphone pricing.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 is exceptionally good at $400 but for $200 more you get a flagship quality experience that should convince lots of buyers to go for it. The phone’s 5G variant is much more expensive at $700 but for most countries, it wouldn’t make much of a sense due to lack of connectivity in many regions. Besides, the camera matters the most and it would be provided both in the rear and as a powerful selfie camera, as advertised by Sony.

It has not been officially confirmed by Samsung but they are probably using a Snapdragon 865 processor for the 5G variant while an Exynos 990 will be used to power the 4G variant. Besides, the models will also vary in their usage of chipsets based on the region where you purchase your phone. Samsung delivers the best Qualcomm chipsets only in select regions while everything else will be different in other countries even though the pricing remains exactly the same. This is a far running issue on all Samsung phones, especially the flagship phones and it is to be seen if they would make some changes with this new Galaxy S20 FE edition launch.

In terms of specifications, the phone has a 6.2-inch display with a 1080p 120 Hz display and will also have HDR10+ certification. For people who really enjoy watching movies on their phone and for gamers, this display is a great option. It is combined with a long lasting 4,500 mAh battery.