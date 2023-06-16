Google Pixel 8 Pro with Tensor G3 Chipset, Android 14 and 12GB RAM Appears in Geekbench

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone has appeared on Geekbench for the very first time.

The listing confirms that the phone will be powered by Tensor G3 chipset which is denoted by ‘gs301’ in the motherboard field. The GPU present in it is Adreno 650. In addition to this, the phone will have 12GB RAM and will ship with the Android 14 operating system.

The single-core and multi-core scores the smartphone has scored are 1175 and 3149 respectively on Geekbench 6. This is quite similar to the benchmark scores of Tensor G3 chipset that appeared on Geekbench 5 a couple of months ago which showed the scores of 1186 and 3809 respectively. The Tensor G3 chipset is codenamed ‘zuma’.

The Tensor G3 chipset is built on Samsung Foundry’s 4nm process and will have a 9-core CPU and 10-core GPU. On the CPU front, there is a single Cortex-X3 core that can clock up to 3GHz, four Cortex-A715 cores that clock up to 2.45 GHz and four Cortex-A510 cores with max speed of 2.15 GHz.

While the original Tensor chipset was denoted as ‘gs101’ and Tensor G2 was denoted by ‘gs201’, ‘gs301’ would belong to Tensor G3. Though it has appeared in today’s Geekbench listing, it shows only eight CPU cores instead of the expected nine cores. Incidentally, Snapdragon 888 5G chipset has the same combination of 8 cores and speeds on Geekbench 6 which leads us to believe that this listing could be showing incorrect clock speeds.

Google Pixel 8 Pro will have a punch-hole camera in the front, similar to Pixel 7 Pro. On the rear side, there will be 3 camera sensors. However, Google has decided to merge them all inside a small module that looks like a pill. The primary sensor will be Samsung’s 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN2 sensor which is 1/1.12 inch in size. This is the biggest camera sensor developed by Samsung till date. This huge sensor will ensure that the images clicked are higher in resolution. The phone will have a 6.52-inch display.

Pixel 8 Pro has a unique feature that it has an additional sensor below the LED flash. This is an infrared thermometer sensor that measures the temperature of the body. This sensor will not just be used to measure body temperatures but also the temperature of objects.

The Pixel 8 series will be launched later this year during Fall.

Featured Image: Google Pixel 8 Render