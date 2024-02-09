Google Pixel Tablet 2 Codenames Leaked; Likely in Development Phase

Google Pixel Tablet 2 is in the making and codenames of the device have been leaked online.

9to5Google found references to the Google Pixel Tablet 2 in the first beta of Android 14 QPR3 for Pixel phones. Although this beta listing did not reveal any code names, the latest Android beta release listing included two code names Clementine and Kiyomi.

These indicate that the Mountain View tech giant has already begun working on the Pixel Tablet 2. The former Google Pixel Tablet was associated with the code names Tangor and Tangorpro during its development.

Google Pixel Fold 2

Google was in the news recently for its upcoming foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold 2 which is expected to be launched later this year. According to the news, the smartphone is slated to have a Tensor G4 chipset and 16 GB RAM. The chipset will likely be the company’s in-house offering.

Google Pixel Tablet

The upcoming tablet will be a potential successor to the Google Pixel tablet that debuted last year. While Google has not made any official announcement regarding the development and details of the Pixel Tablet 2, some specifications may be the same as that of its predecessor as given below.

Body and Display

The Google Pixel Tablet has a size of 258 x 169 x 8.1 mm and weighs 493 g. The tablet is enclosed in an aluminum frame and has a glass cover along with stylus support.

For the tablet, the Pixel Tablet has a 10.95-inch IPS LCD screen with 1600 x 2560 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 276 ppi density, 500 nits brightness and an antifouling coating.

Processor, RAM and Storage

The Google Pixel Tablet houses the manufacturer’s 5 nm Google Tensor G2 chipset, an octa-core CPU comprising two 2.85 GHz Cortex-X1 cores, two 2.35 GHz Cortex-A78 cores and four 1.8 GHz Cortex A-55 cores and a Mali-G710 MP7 GPU.

The tablet comes with 8 GB RAM and two storage variants of 128 GB and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. There is no dedicated slot for a memory card.

Camera and Battery

The predecessor tablet has an 8 MP camera with LED flash in the back. This camera supports HDRand panorama and can record 1080p videos at 30 fps. There is a similar snapper in the front for selfies and video chats.

The Google Pixel Tablet has a non-removable Li-Po 7020 mAh battery with 15 W wired charging through a USB-C charger or a speaker dock.

Apart from the above, the tablet has four stereo speakers, a fingerprint sensor and three microphones. It also supports Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type C 3.2 Gen 1 connectivity options.

The Google Pixel Tablet made its debut in June last year. The tech giant may adopt the same strategy for the Google Pixel Tablet 2 and debut it around the same time between May and June.