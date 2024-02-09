Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 Official Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch

Samsung is continuously revamping its Galaxy series of smartphones. In this regard, the Korean manufacturer is expected to announce its Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35 smartphones in the first quarter of this year in various markets.

Moreover, there have been a lot of rumors surrounding these two smartphones in the recent past. A recent post on the X platform by the well-known leaker Evan Blass highlights their renders along with their designs and colors.

Design and Color Options of Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35

The design of the Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35 are almost identical. Both smartphones have a punch-hold display in the front and a triple camera setup with LED flash at the back. While the Galaxy A35 is rumored to come with a plastic body, there is a possibility that the manufacturer will opt for a metallic build for the Galaxy A55 although they will both have an IP 67 rated chassis. Both the phones will also portray the Key Island design with the portion encompassing the power and volume keys appearing to be slightly raised.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 and Samsung Galaxy A35 are slated to come in three color options of Awesome Navy, Awesome Iceblue, and Awesome Lilac.

Display, Processor and Software Specifications

According to rumors, the Galaxy A55 will comprise a 6.5-inch AMOLED display while the A35 will have a tad larger display of size 6.6 inches. Both of them are likely to support FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

It is likely that the A55 will have an Exynos 1380 chipset while the A35 will embrace an Exynos 1480 chipset under the hood. The two A series Galaxy smartphones will have 12 GB RAM and a maximum storage of 256 GB. As for the operating system, the smartphones will come loaded with Android 14 layered with the manufacturer’s One UI 6.

Camera and Battery of the Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35

The Galaxy A55 is said to come with a 50 MP OIS, 12 MP ultra-wide and 5 MP triple camera setup at the rear and a 32 MP shooter in the front. On the other hand, the rear of the Galaxy A35 is speculated to sport a 50 MP OIS, 8 MP ultra-wide and 5 MP triple camera setup while there will be a 13 MP front snapper.

Both smartphones are expected to be powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for 25 W fast charging.

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35 smartphones is not likely to be far off especially as the manufacturer just released its high-end Galaxy S24 series. While there is no official information about the price tag of these two smartphones, the phones will compete in the mid-range smartphone market with new options.