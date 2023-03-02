Gotham Knights Humble Bundle Goes for Just $30, Earthquake Relief Sale

The sale has always been way ahead of the competition but Gotham Knights Humble Bundle is easily one of the best ever deals in a long time.

It not only sells for just $30 which is ultra-affordable but also comes bundled with 72 other game titles.

The most popular and huge titles that players could look forward to in this Humble Bundle disaster relief sale are Xcom 2, Ghost Runner and Euro Truck Simulator 2 among many others. With a motto to help thousands of people affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, the publishing house offers a ton of games for nearly no price at all combined with some books to read on your iPad.

Compared to many other sales in the past, they have designed it in such a way that the pricing wouldn’t drastically increase based on sales percentage. Throughout the end of the sale, players will be able to pay just $30 to get instant access to 72 digital content. The majority of them are games while some are digital books. You may or may not like to own these books or some of the game collection but Humble Bundle is always about selling products that are not associated with a single service or an ID. You can possibly give it away to your friends and keep the titles you like from the Gotham Knights Humble Bundle.

Combining the Best of Games and Books

The titles being offered include,

Two books from Starfinder TTRPG

Sage, a book by Fiona Staples and Brian K. Vaughn which includes 10 whole volumes

Ghostrunner

Gotham Knights

Payday 2

Strange Brigade

Worms Rumble

Farming Simulator 17

Backbone

Monaco

Zombie Driver and many more

The number of titles is pretty huge in the Gotham Knights Humble Bundle but the good news is some of them are popular AAA titles. The majority of them are indies but an exciting collection that you could actually play both solo or with some friends.

When you could manage dozens of games combined with volumes of books as part of Gotham Knights Humble Bundle, it doesn’t really matter to spend $30 on the same. After all, the entire proceedings go for charity which further sweetens the deal.