GTA 6: Rapper 50 Cent Drops a Hint About His Involvement In The Game

The popular rapper, 50 Cent, has hinted at a major news update pertaining to GTA 6 arriving soon. There is also a possibility of him being involved with the much-awaited game.

Rapper 50 Cent, who has been a part of the music industry for more than two decades and has several hits to his credit, recently dropped a hint about his involvement in Grand Theft Auto 6. Since Rockstar Games has been perpetually silent on GTA 6, any piece of information about the game that comes around is no less than gold for fans.

On his Instagram profile, 50 Cent posted an image of a vibrant logo with ‘Vice City’ written on it. The font used here is the same one that is used in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City’s logo. There has been a lot of speculation about Vice City being the primary location in GTA 6. With 50 Cent posting this picture, fans can’t help but consider this possibility with more seriousness. “I will explain this later” was the caption that the rapper used for this picture. He further wrote “GLG🚦GreenLightGang this shit bigger than POWER trust me. 💣BOOM💨#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi”. The post has also led to many fans arrive at the conclusion that 50 Cent will be involved in GTA 6 in some capacity.

There are many other theories that fans have arrived upon after seeing this post. Some fans have stated that a Grand Theft Auto television series, with 50 Cent playing the lead role, could be in the making. Some believe that GTA 6 will feature the rapper or an animated avatar of him. It is interesting to note here that 50 Cent has featured in a bunch of video games in the past.

A couple of years back, the rapper had even made a statement about wanting to develop a video game on his own. In the last couple of years, several celebrities have collaborated with popular video games to promote their projects. Because of this, a lot of fans are convinced about the rapper making an appearance in GTA 6.