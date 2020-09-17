GTA 5 Diamond & Casino Resort Finally Opens Its Doors

The Diamond Casino Resort on GTA V Online has kept many gaming enthusiasts on their toes. For many years, its entrance remained sealed and players could only stare at its “Opening Soon” sign as all hopes were beginning to fade. Then suddenly, out of nowhere, GTA 5 Online Casino opened its doors on July 23, 2019, and with it, came many new missions and wining opportunities.

If you’re used to playing at regular online casinos especially the online casinos in New Jersey, then winning at the Diamond Casino on GTA V Online should be a walk in the park for you. However, if you’re somewhat new to the gambling scene, it’s never a bad idea to gain a bit of experience by playing at a regular online casino before burning all your much-needed GTA$ coins and going home empty-handed. You can find many legal online casinos in New Jersey to test your skills before going full throttle in the GTA 5 Diamond Casino and Resort.

How To Play At the Diamond Casino

The GTA 5 Diamond Casino bears many similarities to regular online casinos. You will need a good amount of money to partake in its activities and win yourself the grand prices.

Before you can you start playing and winning at the Diamond Casino, you need a membership. Buckle up, because membership to the Diamond Casino costs as much as $500. And that’s just the basic package.

To play legally, you would have to trade GTA$ coins for the casino chips. After that, you can head straight to the slot machines or try out the large variety of table games. You should find a couple of Poker, Blackjack, and Roulette variations that tickle your fancy. If you aren’t really much of a gambler, you can stick to the story mission linked to the casino.

Games You Can Play In The GTA 5 Online Diamond Casino

The Diamond Casino packs the same game catalog to regular online casinos. You can play your classic slots likeImpotent Rage, Twilight Knife, and many more. There is also an inside Track for virtual horse racing.