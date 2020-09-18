The Sims 4 Star Wars Pack Lets You Visit the Theme Park – Galaxy’s Edge

Playing a game of the Sims 4 has always been escapism from the real world so that you could virtually be anywhere and enjoy the universe.

For the first time, the Star Wars expansion pack released for the game has paved way for a true virtual vacation. Players could actually visit the Galaxy’s Edge, an amusement park.

Gone are the times when people could actually go out of their homes and visit the Disneyland amusement park. Gamers often don’t go out so much either but it is fun to know that you could actually see the Galaxy’s Edge, a theme park that is heavily inspired by the Star Wars universe. Gaming companies like Electronic Arts ensured players had something to do at home as the majority of the population is spending their time indoors. It is a welcome addition to be able to visit this location virtually and see everything the place has to offer.

Expanding the Universe

The Sims 4 community strongly feels that the Journey to Batuu expansion pack is completely different when compared to so many other contents released in the recent past. It focuses on a single-player campaign with a linear story that shares its similarities with the StrangerVille pack released last year. The narrative experience also brings some fresh air to the familiar concept where you are often part of your own world and building it around your own characters.

Instead, players had the opportunity to focus on new characters and travel with them. In other words, the developers opine that it brings in characters into the sims world rather than throwing them stuff to work with. The theme park experience has been made in such a way that it provides a glimpse of what to expect and focuses on all the Galaxy’s Edge location. Sims can walk in and do their things along with a host of other Star Wars characters.

The Droid Depot provides scraps and items that could be purchased for your own droid. You can also buy food from Ronto’s Roadsters and there will be plenty more familiar spots to look into. People who already visited the theme park would enjoy it while everyone else will enjoy what it has to offer without going out. For most who feel that they literally couldn’t be anywhere out of their homes and would like some vacation, this seems like the best option available at the moment.