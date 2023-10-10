GTA 5 on Nintendo Switch 2: Here’s What We Know!

GTA 5 fans, for the longest time, have been wishing for a Nintendo Switch port to be released for the game.

For a long time, fans of Grand Theft Auto 5 had been requesting a Nintendo Switch port for the game. Now, when one keeps hearing about the Nintendo Switch 2 being developed, the demand put forward by fans has intensified. Interestingly, neither Nintendo nor Rockstar Games has shared any update or hint about it. This has left the fans confused and wondering whether a Nintendo Switch port would be made available for GTA 5 in the future.

A recent leak states that Rockstar Games is working towards getting Red Dead Redemption 2 ported to the latest Switch console. This news has delighted those who had been wishing for GTA 5 to get a Nintendo Switch port. That’s because GTA 5 was launched much before RDR 2 and therefore, there is a very good chance of GTA 5 getting a Nintendo Switch port.

At the moment, there is not much clarity as to when GTA 5 will be launched on the Nintendo Switch console. Since GTA 5 is one of the heavier AAA titles, it requires great hardware power to operate smoothly. That’s the reason why Rockstar has only released on platforms that are powerful enough to run it. Right now, GTA 5 is available to be played on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Steam Deck and PC.

The current-generation Nintendo Switch happens to be a small handheld console that was largely created for light gaming experiences. Many Rockstar fans were of the belief that the gaming studio gets its HD Universe games ported to Switch. The studio, however, surprised the fans by getting Red Dead Redemption and GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition released on the platform.