Grand Theft Auto 5 Completes a Decade Since Its Release

Grand Theft Auto 5, one of the most successful gaming titles of all time, has completed 10 years of its existence!

Grand Theft Auto 5 is one of the most successful titles in the history of gaming. And, now, the fifth game in the GTA franchise has achieved another milestone by completing a decade. The game was launched in September 2013 for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. The release of GTA 5 was closely followed by the launch of GTA Online.

Today, on the official 10th Anniversary of Grand Theft Auto V, we would like to thank you, our players, for your incredible support over the years. pic.twitter.com/22Ez6suiBe — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 17, 2023

Through a thread on X, Rockstar Games expressed gratitude to all those who tried out GTA 5 and contributed towards making it the mega-success it is today. On the micro-blogging site, Rockstar posted a tweet on September 17 and stated that, “Today, on the official 10th Anniversary of Grand Theft Auto V, we would like to thank you, our players, for your incredible support over the years.”

A couple of days, Rockstar had made an official announcement about rolling out new content designed for GTA Online on the game’s 10th anniversary. Apart from weapon finishes based on GTA, the gaming studio confirmed that fans will soon receive a stock car titled the Bravado Hotring Hellfire, additional modes and a bunch of other collectibles.

Celebrate 10 years of Grand Theft Auto V in GTA Online this week with a trio of outfits inspired by Michael, Franklin, and Trevor. Plus, get bonuses on classic modes including 4X GTA$ and RP on Lamar and Trevor Contact Missions, and more: https://t.co/I4q4Qc9SI7 pic.twitter.com/foUFgxcX0U — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 14, 2023

Several factors have resulted in GTA 5 becoming the super-successful gaming title it is today. While the well-designed world of the game and fluid gameplay have attracted a large number of gamers, the narrative of the game has been one of its biggest draws. Out of all the GTA games released so far, GTA 5, arguably, has had the most engaging story.

Another factor that has played an instrumental role in cementing GTA 5’s status as one of the best games of modern times is Rockstar working towards improving it constantly. The gaming studio has released updates for the game on a regular basis and taken several other measures to ensure it remains relevant and fresh.