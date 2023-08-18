GTA 6 Leaker States That The Much-Awaited Game Will Feature More Accessible Buildings

According to a new claim made by a prominent GTA 6 leaker, the next iteration in the GTA franchise shall feature buildings that will be far more accessible than the ones we have today!

No piece of information about Grand Theft Auto 6 is insignificant for fans who have been waiting for the arrival of this game with bated breath. There’s something consistently leaked by some GTA 6 leaker or the other. Since there is some time for the game to release, fans feel happy whenever any news or update pertaining to the game comes around.

GTA 5, which came out in 2013, will complete a decade since its release this year. In a very short span of time, it was declared as one of the most robust open-world action games ever made by gaming experts. Over the years, it also cemented its position as one of the most successful titles in gaming history. While the popularity of GTA 5 continues to grow at a good pace, fans are now eagerly looking forward to trying out the next game in the franchise.

In September 2022, a major leak offered fans a glimpse into the early build of GTA 6. While this leak featured several elements that one might not get to see when the game gets a final release, this leak made all those fans happy who were desperate to have a look at something related to GTA 6. Now, a recent leak suggests that GTA 6 would feature a bunch of buildings that would be known for their accessibility.

GTA 6 is rumored to feature enterable hotels as Rockstar plans to allow players to enter more buildings than any previous title. pic.twitter.com/ClpGOZysXG — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) August 13, 2023

The in-game world in the GTA games has always fascinated gamers. While each of the GTA games featured accessible buildings, the number of such buildings would be much higher in GTA 6. Since getting inside such buildings is something players enjoy tremendously, one expects this to attract a larger number of players to GTA 6.