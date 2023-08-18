Baldur’s Gate 3: Larian Studios Announces The PlayStation 5 Pre-Load Dates For The Game

Given the huge file size of the game, Larian Studios has made a good decision by making it available for pre-load!

For Larian Studios, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a title of great significance. Not just for the studio, it has emerged as one of the best-rated games in history. Released just a couple of days back, the role-playing game has emerged as a solid success. In the times to come, the game is bound to break several records.

What’s interesting is that Baldur’s Gate 3 has emerged as a huge success even though it has just released on PC. However, the game will become more accessible soon when it is out on PlayStation 5 on December 6. Larian Studios has made it clear that PS5 players will get the opportunity to pre-load the game a few days before it gets an official launch. This is a privilege which PC players didn’t have.

When the game launched on PC, a lot of players were quite disappointed by the fact that they were not given the chance to pre-load it. The gaming studio seemed to have made a note of it and therefore, decided to give PS5 players the opportunity to pre-load the game. Those who opt for the standard edition will get the opportunity to pre-load the game from September 4 at 4 PM UTC. Those who choose to pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition will get to pre-load the game on August 31. Those who pay for the Deluxe Edition can play the full game starting from September 2.

PS5 players, prepare for adventure. Pre-loads for @baldursgate3 begin August 31st for Digital Deluxe Edition owners. Not Pre-Ordered? There's still time: https://t.co/XPEHAxzByn pic.twitter.com/AjP4ccotFN — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) August 16, 2023

The file size of Baldur’s Gate 3 was huge on PC and there is a good possibility of it releasing on PS5 at a similar size. Therefore, giving players the opportunity to pre-load it was a good move on Larian’s part. On day one, the team is also expected to release a few patches. When the game finally releases on PS5, players can be assured about using a polished version of it. Given the kind of reception the game has received on PC, one expects it to be a roaring success on PS5 as well.