GTA 6: New Financial Report Might Have Confirmed Release Date of the Much Awaited Game

Fans who had been wanting to know about the release date of GTA 6, might not have to wait too long!

Grand Theft Auto 6 has been one of the most anticipated games of our times. Since each of the games in the GTA franchise has been hugely successful, one expects GTA 6 to set new records as far as sales are concerned. While the sales figures for each of the games in the franchise have been terrific, the franchise takes pride in the kind of love it has received from fans continuously over the years.

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, might reveal the release date for the game in its upcoming financial report. Take-Two seems to have its hopes pinned on 2025 and believes that this would be one of the most important years for the company in recent times. While there is a lot of time for 2025 to arrive, gaming fans would already be looking forward to it.

According to a report prepared by the firm Raymond James, Take-Two Interactive was quite slow with its releases in the recent past but the video game holding company seems to have plans to propel its growth forward by releasing a bunch of exciting titles in the near future. In the past, Strauss Zelnik, who heads Take-Two Interactive, dropped a hint about the GTA 6 release date being set in fiscal 2025.

Some rumors floated around recently also suggested the possibility of an official announcement about the game being made in October. We are halfway through October. Therefore, if these rumors are true, one can expect an announcement to be made in the last week of this month. However, just like any other rumor associated with GTA 6, there is no certainty about this. Also, if one assumes that the game will be released in 2025, Rockstar could start talking about the game a little later.