GTA 6 Fans Get Teased By The Game’s Graphics In Red Dead Redemption 2

A TikTok video featuring gameplay visuals from Red Dead Redemption 2 has provided fans with some idea of how the visuals in GTA 6 will look like!

Almost every day, we hear some rumor or speculation about Grand Theft Auto 6. While it is one of the most awaited titles of our times, there is very little one knows about the game. The primary reason behind this, of course, is the fact that Rockstar Games has refrained from sharing any information about it.

In February 2022, Rockstar confirmed that it was working on the next game in the GTA franchise. After that, fans were expecting the gaming studio to share updates about the game on a regular basis. However, that didn’t happen. Before this confirmation came about, one heard rumors and speculations about the game regularly. Post the announcement, one thought that Rockstar would share updates from its end. However, one still had to rely on leaks and rumors to get some byte on this much-awaited title.

The gameplay leaks, which came to the fore in September 2022, offered one a glimpse into an early build of the game. The leaked material continues to be analyzed by fans and gaming experts. While a lot of the rumored information about GTA 6 has been forgotten, some of the rumors continue to thrive.

One of the rumors doing the rounds about GTA 6 is that it will feature Vice City as the primary location. Since Vice City has been a favorite location for most players, seeing it back in the game would make everybody happy. There have also been reports about the game featuring two playable characters in the form of Jason and Lucia. These two characters, as the reports suggest, will be based on the iconic characters Bonnie and Clyde.

Another report has stated that an updated version of RAGE engine, which was used in the development process of Red Dead Redemption 2, will be utilized in incorporating high-end physics and sharp weather effects in GTA 6. Though RDR 2 was released way back in 2018, the game still receives accolades for its brilliant graphics.

There has been a lot of discussion about the quality of graphics that one would get to see in GTA 6. Since the gameplay leaks featured an early build of the game, one still doesn’t have a clear idea about the kind of graphics one will get to witness in GTA 6. Recently, a gameplay video from RDR 2 was uploaded on TikTok and it gave one a fair idea of how the graphics in GTA 6 will appear to be.

The TikTok video features glitzy lighting effects and lush landscapes and raises one’s expectations about how GTA 6 will look. Though RDR 2 came out five years back, fans would be happy to see such high-quality visuals in GTA 6. Though this video doesn’t really provide us with an accurate representation of how the visuals in GTA 6 will look like, it gives fans some idea of what they should expect.