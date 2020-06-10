GTA 6: Will it be Set in China Town or Brazil?

Rockstar has always been a silent company in the sense that they would ensure everything about their upcoming games – be it GTA 6 or Red Dead Redemption 2, never get leaked until the official release.

However, there are rumors that were proven to be real and this time it claims that the new GTA will be set in China Town. Another claims that it will be set in Brazil in a fictional city that represents Rio de Janeiro.

While games like Call of Duty and Battlefield are going back to its most successful franchises released a decade ago, it is no wonder if Rockstar and Take Two decide to do the same. Grand Theft Auto series is not entirely new to the China Town scenario because they have already released one amazing game named Chinatown Wars. It was focused as a mobile-friendly title that made its way to the PlayStation and Nintendo DS.

If you want to play this amazing title, you can do so now on all iOS and Android devices. The setting, the characters, action and storyline, all fell in place for this amazing top-down shooter. Besides, it derived a majority of its ecstatic style from the original GTA III that paved the way for this amazing franchise for so many decades.

What would fans love the most?

Rockstar could simply remake the story of Huang Lee who has his feud with Triads and other gang members from Chinatown Wars. They just have to bring in all-new graphics and exceptionally visual fidelity which is a cakewalk on powerful consoles like the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 set for launch before the end of 2020.

Gameplay aspects will be far more focused similar to Red Dead Redemption 2 with lots of tactical and strategic elements introduced. Instead of simply running away from cops, you may be expected to change the paint of your car to actually evade the police. Similarly, if one of them catches you red-handed during a heist, knocking them down will help the escape ordeal.

All these elements were already available and should be implemented even if the story is set in Brazil. The location hardly matters because, with good characters and immersive gameplay, it is easier than ever to make GTA 6 yet another runaway hit. Besides, players will also enjoy the online aspect the new game has to offer when it gets released.