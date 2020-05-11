You may recall reading about the strange numbers seen on the doors of the Los Santos International Airport in the GTA 5 game some months back.

That has yet again surfaced with claims that the figure 2021 that appears on one of the airport doors is a sure sign that GTA 6 will be out in 2021. Now, this may be true or just another red herring. There are arguments for and against this being a reliable indicator of the possible release date of the successor to the GTA 5.

Difficult to Believe that The Developers Knew in 2013

Those who are not fully convinced about these numbers point out that it is practically difficult for even the best of development teams to predict the release schedule for the successor version. For the record, there are three doors in the Los Santos airport and they have three numbers painted on them, namely 2013, 2014, and 2021. The assumption being made is 2013 is the year GTA 5 was officially released for gameplay. In the next year, 2014, the game was made available on the leading gaming consoles, Xbox One and PS4 (the earlier generation consoles also got them). Since there is no direct explanation for the third figure of 2021 in this sequence, the only logical conclusion is that it is the year of release of GTA 6.

Where Does it Stand?

The developer of Grand Theft Auto, Rockstar Games has not so far let out any hint on the possible date of release of GTA 6. It has not even indicated it will be this year, next year or even the year after. In such a scenario, you get to hear rumors and guesses based on any slight evidence that is available. Remember the voice actor who added this sentence in his resume that he had worked in 2018 on the GTA 6 project? Fans immediately jumped on it and said here’s proof the game is almost ready.

There have been other such reports on and off about GTA 6 being 70% complete or thereabouts. It has also not lost on the gaming community that Sony and Microsoft plan to catch this holiday shopping season to release their respective consoles, the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. Therefore, the possibility of GTA 6 being onboard on these brand new consoles in early 2021 cannot be ruled out.

It is now left to your imagination on the inference from the numbers appearing on the doors. Till Rockstar makes an official announcement, that is your only option.