GTA Fans Stumble Upon Evidence of Scrapped Plans For Story DLC In GTA 5

The evidence has led to discussions happening in the GTA online community and fans discussing what would have been the impact of a major story DLC in GTA 5!

At the moment, everybody in the gaming community is awaiting the arrival of the official trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6. Ever since Rockstar Games confirmed that the trailer for the game will be dropped soon, fans have been super excited to check it out and think about all the wonderful things it will offer.

While all the eyes are now set on GTA 6, GTA 5 continues to make news. VGC spotted a leak from a database file. This leak pertains to GTA 5 and is extensively being discussed by the community. As per a Twitter user, who goes by the handle @billsyliamgta, this file has a reference to Bully 2 which remains unreleased. The Twitter user has also stated that the credit for this leak and the information arising out of it should go to GTA data miners.

GTAV’s PDB leak contains a string relating to Bully 2. Credits to @GlowDevs and @WildBrick142 pic.twitter.com/4vDiyTozjn — Liam (@billsyliamgta) November 19, 2023

Bully, as some gamers would know, is a 2006 game tracing the journey of a juvenile delinquent student referred to as James Hopkins or Jimmy as he rises through the ranks of Bullworth Academy. The game was quite well-received and fans had even started asking for a sequel at one point in time. Though Rockstar did start working on ideas for Bully 2, the game never really took shape. Some of those ideas, however, were utilized in a few Rockstar titles like Red Dead Redemption 2.

As stated by @billsymliagta, there is also a reference to Trevor, a GTA 5 playable character equipped with a jetpack. This indicates the story mode DLC was put to good use in GTA Online. It was in the year 2018 that Rockstar unveiled the Doomsday Heist missions in GTA Online. The gaming studio also unveiled the Thruster, which happens to be an exclusive item in the multiplayer mode.

Though fans were adamant on one, no major story DLC was ever provided for GTA 5. The focus of Rockstar firmly remained on GTA Online as it was bringing huge profits. Though the game was launched a decade ago, it continues to be extremely popular.

GTAV PDB LEAKS – COPS N' CROOKS – THREAD Originally, it was planned for there to be 8 different roles, it seems. Those are Cop, Crook, Officer, Tactical, Tech, Soldier, Enforcer and finally hacker. But there is no word on what specifics each of these roles do. pic.twitter.com/dx9POgwmI7 — Glow (@GlowDevs) November 19, 2023

A Twitter user, who goes by the handle @GlowDevs, also spoke about a reference being made to CNC. According to fans, this has some connection to the Cops ‘n’ Crooks mode which was designed for GTA Online but was set aside after George Floyd was murdered by a cop in 2020.