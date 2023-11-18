AI in GTA 6: The Usage of Artificial Intelligence In The Game Could Be Its Highlight

As AI grows and becomes implemented in the gaming industry, one can expect to see AI in GTA 6 playing an important role!

After Rockstar Games recently confirmed that the first trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6 will come out in December, fans have become a lot more excited about the game. It goes without saying that it is the most hyped game in the last several years. The trailer launch of GTA 6 will coincide with the 25th anniversary celebrations of GTA 5 and that will make the event all the more special.

GTA 5 was released a decade ago and a lot has changed since then. The gaming industry has gone through several remarkable changes and technology, too, has grown by leaps and bounds. Fans, quite naturally, expect GTA 6 to be a solid improvement over GTA 5 and also introduce several elements that propel the gaming industry forward.

In the last couple of months, one has witnessed several advancements taking place in the field of artificial intelligence or AI. AI, as has been reported in the past, will play an important role in GTA 6. According to Strauss Zelnick, CEO at Take-Two Interactive, the usage of generative AI in GTA 6 would result in more polished interactions happening with non-playable characters or NPCs.

At the moment, Zelnick stated, the interaction with NPCs plays out in a scripted manner. The NPC, too, is not very interesting. With GTA 6 arriving on the scene, one can expect the NPC to become a lot more fun and lively.

Since several reports have already indicated the presence of enhanced NPC interactions and generative AI in GTA 6, fans are keenly looking forward to exploring these elements in the game. Similar to how one has seen NPCs in Red Dead Redemption 2, one can expect to witness NPCs participating in real conversations in GTA 6. One would no longer see static NPCs in the GTA franchise.

AI is also said to play an important role in influencing or controlling the interactions or movements of the players in GTA 6. The game, as per the reports that have emerged so far, will feature two playable protagonists in the form of Jason and Lucia. When one of the players controls the movements of one protagonist, the other protagonist will be shown going through the map.

Once AI is implemented in the game, one could see a higher amount of traffic flow in the game. Instead of vehicles moving around recklessly, one could expect them to see going around the city in an organized manner. All the information one has received about AI implementation in GTA 6 has largely come from the infamous leaks that took place last year in September.