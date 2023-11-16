GTA 6 Fans Expect The Game To Offer a More Immersive Experience Than GTA 5

While GTA 5 has been widely regarded as one of the best games to have been designed in history, GTA 6 fans are expecting it to be bigger and better than GTA 5!

The longer the wait for a major title, the higher the expectations one has from it. While Grand Theft Auto 6 has been discussed for several years, Rockstar shared a confirmation about the game being developed last year in February. Once this confirmation came through, the excitement amongst fans went to another level. Though Rockstar has refrained from sharing much information about the game, fans are expecting several things from it and hoping for it to surpass GTA 5 in several areas.

There are several reasons why a large number of fans believe that GTA 6 will be better than GTA 5. In the past, most games developed by GTA as a part of a franchise have proved to be better than their predecessors. Red Dead Redemption 2, for example, was not just superior to Red Dead Redemption but also set new standards in visuals and storytelling. Since GTA is, arguably, the biggest gaming franchise created by Rockstar, one expects the gaming studio to do everything in its capacity to ensure GTA 6 emerges as the best game in the franchise so far.

Through its broadcast channel, Pubity organized a poll and asked fans whether GTA 6 would prove to be a better game than GTA 5. While 84.6% of respondents believed that GTA 6 would surpass GTA 5 in quality, 16.4% were of the opinion that GTA 5 would continue to be the best game in the GTA franchise. This clearly shows that the majority of GTA fans are sure that GTA 6 proving to be the best game in the gaming franchise.

Now that Rockstar has confirmed a GTA 6 trailer will drop in December, fans are keenly looking forward to seeing how it turns out to be. If the trailer is of very good quality, then fans’ belief in GTA 6 emerging as the best game in the GTA franchise would be strengthened.