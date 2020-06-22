Honor 30 Lite (Youth Edition) 5G Appears on Geekbench with MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC and 6GB RAM

Honor 30 Lite phone with model number MXW-AN00 has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website today.

As always, the listing has revealed quite a few details of the phone. The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 800 processor (MT6873) that clocks at a speed of 2.00 GHz. The phone has 6GB RAM and Android 10 as the operating system.

The codename of the phone is “Maxwell”, which is denoted by MWX and it’s a 5G phone which is known by ‘AN00’ in the model number. The phone has scored 2491 and 8737 as the single and multi-core scores in the Geekbench 4 listing.

This phone has already been certified in Bluetooth SIG website and on China’s CCC website which confirmed the fast charging support of 22.5W for this phone. A few days ago, Honor 30 Lite appeared in the Shouji TENAA website, revealing its full specs and images as well.

Honor 30 Lite Specs and Features

The dimensions of the phone are 160 x 75.32 x 8.35 mm and the phone weighs 192 grams. The display size is 6.5 inches with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The rated battery capacity is 3900 mAh and the typical capacity is 4000 mAh.

There are three cameras at the back arranged in a vertical rectangular pattern with a 48MP sensor as the primary sensor and 8MP and a 2MP sensor. There’s also an LED flash present in the camera module. The front camera for selfies is 16MP.

The phone will be available in three variants of 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM and will be paired up with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage capacities respectively. The phone allows memory card slot with expandable memory up to 256 GB. There’s a fingerprint sensor, gravity sensor and a light sensor as well. Honor 30 Lite will come in multiple color variants such as Wizard of Oz, Magic Mirror Silver, Magic Night Black and Summer Rainbow.

Featured Image: Honor 30