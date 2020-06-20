Verizon Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra, Galaxy Tab A (10.5), Tab S4, Motorola Razr and Moto G7 Power Get Software Updates

The new lot of devices that are getting the software updates from Verizon include 2 Samsung phones, 2 Samsung tablets and 2 Motorola phones.

Here’s the list of devices getting the update:

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.5) Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Motorola Razr and Motorola Moto G7 Power

Except the first two, the remaining are receiving the latest Android security update patches for June 2020.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G & Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Verizon’s software update page for the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, mentions that there are certain system enhancements and performance improvements included in this update. The latest Android security update patches for the months of May and June 2020 are also included in this update.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G : QP1A.190711.020.G986USQU1ATEC

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: QP1A.190711.020.G988USQU1ATEC

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.5) & Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

The two tablets, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.5) and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 are getting their system update 8 and 10 respectively from Verizon. This update will take their Android security update to the May 2020 levels. There is no other update included in this.

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.5): PPR1.180610.011.T597VVRU2BTE3

Software Version for Samsung Galaxy Tab S4: PPR1.180610.011.T837VVRU4BTE3

Motorola Razr & Motorola Moto G7 Power

Both the Motorola Razr and the Motorola G7 Power, are recent releases and the updates now being sent OTA by Verizon have their June 2020 Android update security update patches. It’s the third system update for Moto Razr and the 7th for Moto G7 Power.

Software Version for Motorola Razr: QDVS30.106-27-2

Software Version for Motorola Moto G7 Power: PDOS29.114-134-15

Verizon has certain standard instructions for the users if smartphones get issues when such updates are sent. The two key points are that the phone should stay connected to a good Wi-Fi source and the phone should carry a minimum of 50% charge in it. This will ensure that the automatic download and installation.