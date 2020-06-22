Vivo X60s 5G (V2006) and Vivo 2004 Appear in Geekbench Listings

Two upcoming Vivo smartphones with model numbers Vivo 2004 and Vivo 2006 have been benchmarked in the Geekbench certification website today.

Both smartphones have been spotted in the Geekbench 5 database.

Vivo 2004

Vivo 2004 has secured scores of 552 and 1703 respectively. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 675 processor which is denoted by its codename SM6150. The phone has 8GB RAM and will ship with Android 10 as the Operating System.

Vivo 2004 phone has bagged certifications recently in Singapore’s IMDA website and Russia’s EEC certification website as well. The specs of this phone are not known yet but from the processor that’s fitted in this phone, it seems to be a mid range offering from Vivo.

Snapdragon 675 SoC in Vivo 2004 is an 11nm octa-core processor that has 2 cores of Kryo 460 clocking at 2GHz and 6 cores of Kryo 460 clocking at 1.7GHz. Vivo 2004 is not the first smartphone to be fitted with this processor.

Several phones have been released with the same processor since March 2019 and the list of phones released in 2019 includes Vivo Z5i, Vivo U3, Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo V17 and Vivo V17 Pro. In 2020, Vivo V19 (Indonesia) and Vivo V19 Neo were released with the same chipset.

Vivo X60s 5G (Vivo V2006)

Vivo X60s 5G smartphone with model number V2006 has obtained scores of 629 and 1884 respectively in single and multi-core scores, confirming better performance than Vivo 2004. This phone has 8GB RAM and Android 10 OS. The processor is not known but it clocks at 1.8GHz.

The moniker Vivo X60s 5G was confirmed by certificate obtained by the phone in Bluetooth SIG body. It hasn’t appeared in any other certification websites yet and we don’t know any other specs about this smartphone.

Other Vivo Phones in the Making

Several Vivo phones have been getting certified of late and we know quite a lot of model numbers that have bagged certifications. We can expect them all to be getting released in Q3 and Q4 of 2020. Vivo 2005 was spotted on Geekbench and Vivo 2006 was certified in EEC.

Vivo 2007 was certified with the moniker Vivo Y12i in an Indonesian certification website and so was Vivo 2019 that was certified on the same website with the moniker Vivo Y30i.

Stay tuned for more updates.