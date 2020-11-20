Honor HJC-AN00 / TN00 Images Finally Appear at TENAA

Honor HJC-AN00 / HJC-TN00 is an upcoming phone for China. The handset was spotted earlier this month with entire specifications.

The listing revealed that it will be a rebadged version of the Huawei Nova 8 SE. The images of the HJC-AN00 / TN00 phone were not available in the listing. The images that have appeared today in its TENAA listing show that it will be sporting a slightly different design as compared to the Nova 8 SE.

The handset can be seen sporting a waterdrop notch on the display. It has a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The backside of the device has a large-sized camera module that includes four cameras. An LED flash is placed below the quad cameras.

The Nova 8 SE has the same front design. Its rear has a square-shaped camera module that houses four cameras and an LED flash at the center. Now that the entire specs and design of the Honor HJC-AN00 / TN00 are known, it is likely to break cover soon in China.

HJC-AN00 / TN00 Specifications

The Honor HJC-AN00 / TN00 smartphone has a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution support. It measures 161.6 x 74.8 x 7.46mm and it weighs 179 grams. The Nova 8 SE comes in Dimensity 800U and Dimensity 720 chipset variant. The HJC-AN00 / TN00 phone is believed to be a rebranded version of the Dimensity 800U variant of the Nova 8 SE.

Huawei Nova 8 SEThe Honor HJC-AN00 / TN00 has a 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad-camera system. It has a front camera of 16-megapixel. The device houses a 3,800mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. The other specs of the Honor HJC-AN00 / TN00 phone include Android 10 OS, 8 Gb of RAM, and up to 256 GB of storage.

