PS5 Black Friday Deals are Out Already! Exciting Savings on Games and Accessories

Finding a new PlayStation 5 console to pre-order is quite tough even though Amazon US seems to have had some stock ready for next week.

If you have already purchased the console or would like to buy PS5 games, accessories to be ready for the holiday season purchase, Black Friday is the time to make use of.

Being the newest console in town, PS5 will not go below its $400 and $500 sales price in any country. After all, stocks are limited and people are willing to pay thousands of dollars for the console that retailers wouldn’t think about discounting it. However, they have started throwing great discounts for PS Plus subscriptions, games and PS4, PS5 console accessories.

Walmart, Target and Amazon – PS5 Black Friday Deals

At Walmart, you could purchase the PlayStation Plus subscription for an awesome 12-month period for just $44.96. If you have already decided to continue your PlayStation dedication by moving from the PS4 to PS5 whenever stocks are available, it should be a worthy investment to make. Besides, you will also be able to get free next-gen games down the lane and multiplayer access which is vital for titles like Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

Target has some similarly enticing deals as they allow you to purchase two games and get one for free. For any new console owner, a lack of games could invariably affect the gaming experience. Instead, if you choose to spend approximately $120 or more, you can get three games and that should keep you occupied for months to come. Games like Call of Duty BOCW on PS5, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Final Fantasy 7 Remake are part of this offer at Target.

Amazon and Best Buy have similar deals as they have shaved off $10 from select titles. Spider-Man Miles Morales is now out with a $10 discount, making it a must-buy. Best Buy members will get the same deal on many games including Assassin’s Creed. Walmart offers FIFA 21 at $28 for those who love to own it.

PS4 owners can choose to buy games like the Last of Us 2 while similar smaller discounts are available on the PS5 3D headset and the DualSense Wireless controller. Many of these accessories are available right now and it would be wise to purchase them, even if you plan to pick up the PlayStation 5 console later down the lane. After all, stocks are quite difficult to find but we will keep you posted closer to Black Friday.