Honor X50 (ALI-AN00) TENAA Listing Spotted, Full Specifications Revealed

Honor’s two upcoming devices with model numbers ALI-AN00 and VER-AN00 have been certified in China. The latter is said to be the Honor Magic V2 foldable phone, which may launch in July.

The ALI-AN00 that has received TENAA certification is believed to be the Honor X50. The listing has revealed the key specifications of the device.

Honor X50 specifications

The Honor X50 has an AMOLED screen that measures 6.78 inches. The images of the phone are not yet available in TENAA, but rumors surrounding it have claimed that it will have curved edges. It will offer an FHD+ resolution of 2652 x 1200 pixels, 10-bit colors, and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The Honor X50 is powered by a 2.2GHz chipset, which is said to be the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The TENAA listing reveals that the device will have 8 GB, 12 GB, and 16 GB RAM variants and 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB storage options. It is likely to run on Android 13 OS and Magic OS UI.

The X50 will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery. TENAA mentions the rated value of the battery as 5,700mAh. It will have an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a 108MP + 2MP dual camera system on the back. It is speculated that the device could be equipped with the Samsung HM6 primary camera. The handset measures 163.6 x 74.5 x 7.98mm and weighs 185 grams.

The X50 will replace the Snapdragon 695-powered Honor X40, which debuted in September 2022. It came with specs like a 6.67-inch curved-edge AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display, 8MP front camera, 50MP dual rear cameras, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, Magic UI 6.1-based Android 12, and a 5,100mAh battery with 40W charging.

