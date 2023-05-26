The Sims 5: Why Would It Be a Good Idea To Have a Battle Pass?

Since The Sims 4 has had a reputation for releasing DLCs frequently, it would be a good idea for the developers to come out with a battle pass with The Sims 5.

Though it has been almost ten years since the release of The Sims 4, the game has continued to grow from strength to strength. By making several additions to the game over the years, The Sims Studio has also evolved greatly and has got an idea about the things it needs to do to keep the game and the franchise relevant.

The Sims 5 is currently in its development stage. While there is a lot of hype around the game, players also have a certain set of expectations attached to the game. The Sims 4, despite its popularity, was plagued with various issues from time to time. Also, fans were hoping to see certain elements in the game which were not really included. One such thing was the battle pass.

While battle passes have been a part of many popular games including Fortnite, one did not see them in The Sims 4. It is interesting to note here that the inclusion of battle passes has always played an important role in bolstering their popularity. Players now expect to see battle passes being introduced in The Sims 5.

One of the reasons why The Sims 5 should have a battle pass is that one saw a plethora of DLCs being launched in The Sims 4. Most games do not receive DLCs a few years after getting launched. That’s not the case with The Sims 4. Despite being a decade-old game, The Sims 4 continues to receive new DLCs.

If one keeps the discount aside, buying a Sims 4 DLC in today’s times would cost more than $1,000 USD. Because of this, a lot of players miss out on getting a wholesome experience while playing The Sims 4. If a battle pass is introduced in The Sims 5, it would definitely make players happy and contribute to the growth of the franchise as well.

There are several other reasons why introducing a battle pass in The Sims 5 would be a good idea. Having a battle pass in the game would help tremendously in driving away the problem of monetization that The Sims Studio is facing. It would also result in smaller DLCs being released in the form of free updates.