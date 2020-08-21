Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G (FRL-AN00a) Renders, Pricing and Release Date Revealed

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G (FRL-AN00a) has received approval from the TENAA authority. Vital information on the specs, pricing and release date of the phone has appeared in China Telecom’s product listing.

However, its specs and images are not available yet in the database of the Chinese telecom authority’s website. The phone had already appeared with the same model number on China’s CCC website which confirmed the presence of 22.5W fast charging.

Huawei Enjoy 20+ 5G Specs, Price and Release Date

The listing reveals that the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus will be releasing in the home market on September 3. The handset will be available in colors like Magic Night Black, Galaxy Silver, Emerald Green, Cherry Snow, and Clear Sky.

The Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G will be coming in China in three models such as 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. These models will be priced at 1,899 Yuan, 2,299 Yuan, and 2,499 Yuan, respectively. These price tags may be incorrect since Huawei is yet to confirm the arrival of the Enjoy 20 Plus 5G.

Specifications

The Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G is powered by MediaTek MT6853 better known as Dimensity 720. Due to revised U.S. sanctions, Huawei has reportedly decided to use MediaTek instead of its Kirin chipsets. The Enjoy 20 Plus 5G was previously speculated to come with Kirin 820, but now it is confirmed to be equipped with Dimensity 720.

The Enjoy 20 Plus 5G has a 6.63-inch IPS LCD notch-less panel that offers Full HD+ resolution. It has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera and a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple camera system. The handset runs on EMIU 10.1.1.109 based Android 10 OS. It is backed by a 4,300mAh battery that supports 40W fast charging.