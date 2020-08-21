Huawei Mate 40 Series (OCE-AN00 / NOH-AN00 / NOP-AN00) Approved by China’s TENAA Authority

Huawei’s upcoming Mate 40 series smartphones with model numbers OCE-AN00, NOH-AN00, and NOP-AN00 has surfaced in the database of China’s TENAA authority.

These phones will be debuting as Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, and a powerful version of the Mate 40 Pro. The Chinese manufacturer is expected to launch the Mate 40 series in September.

To be precise, the Mate 40 that has a codename of ‘Ocean’ has OCE-AN00 model number. The Mate 40 Pro is codenamed as ‘Noah’ and it has NOH-AN00 model number. The NOP-AN00 could be Mate 40 Pro+ or Porsche Edition. The appearance of the phone at TENAA’s database is a good hint that the arrival of the Mate 40 series is close at hand. However, the full specs are still not known.

The Huawei Mate 40 series will be fueled by the Kirin 9000 5G chipset that is expected to break cover at the IFA 2020 tech trade show in the coming month. Recently, popular tipster OnLeaks had shared the CAD renders of the Huawei Mate 40 and Huawei Mate 40 Pro smartphones.

The leaked renders revealed that Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro are equipped with OLED panels with curved edges. Both phones have dual punch-hole cutout which means they are equipped with dual front-facing cameras. The Mate 40 is said to be equipped with a 6.4-inch display whereas the Pro edition may come with a larger display of 6.7 inches.

The Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro were shown with round-shaped camera module. The Mate 40 may come with triple rear cameras whereas the Mate 40 Pro could be equipped with quad rear cameras. The Mate 40 measures 158.6 x 72.5 x 8.9mm and the Pro model has 162.8 x 75.5 x 9mm dimensions. The other specs of both phones are currently under wraps.