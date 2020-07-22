Huawei Enjoy 20s 5G Price, Release Date and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

The Huawei Enjoy 20s (also known as Maimang 9) has surfaced in the product library of China Telecom. The model number is TNN-AN00.

The listing has revealed the images of the device along with its pricing and release date. Past reports have revealed that it will be a lower edition of Honor Play4 that debuted in China few months back.

Enjoy 20s Specs

The Huawei Enjoy 20s 5G China Telecom listing shows that it is a big phone since it measures and houses a 6.81-inch display. The waterdrop notch screen produces a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The Enjoy 20s is driven by MediaTek MT6873 chipset which is better known as the Dimensity 800 5G SoC. The smartphone is expected to arrive in 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants in the home market. Both models are equipped with 128 GB of storage.

The EMUI 10 based Android 10 OS comes preinstalled on the Huawei Enjoy 20s smartphone. At the front, the handset has a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. The backside of the phone has a triple camera system. It features a main camera of 64-megapixel, which is coupled with an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel. The device houses a 4,300mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.

The Honor Play4 has also the specs that are available on the Enjoy 20s. One noticeable difference is that the Honor Play4 features a quad camera setup with an additional 2-megapixel camera.

Price and availability

The Huawei Enjoy 20s 5G variants that are mentioned in the listing on China Telecom’s product library states that its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model is priced at 2,199 Yuan and the higher 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant costs 2,399 Yuan. It will be available in colors like Magic Night Black and Sakura Snow Clear Sky. Lastly, the handset is expected to release in the market on July 27.