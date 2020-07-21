Oppo CPH2121 with Helio P90 SoC, 8GB RAM and 4000 mAh Battery Appears in Certifications

Oppo CPH2121 smartphone has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform as well as the TUV Rhineland certification website.

The listings have revealed the primary specs of the smartphone. The Geekbench appearance confirms that the processor used in the phone is MediaTek’s Helio P90 which is denoted by MT6779V/CV. The phone has 8GB RAM in it and it will have Android 10 as the operating system.

The smartphone with the same model number has also appeared on TUV Rhineland certification website as well. On this site, it confirmed the presence of 18W charger and a rated battery capacity of 3890 mAh. Obviously, the typical battery capacity would be 4000 mAh.

The Helio P90 chipset is an octacore processor that clocks at a speed of 2GHz. The max CPU frequency is 2.2GHz. This is one of the most powerful AI-powered processors available in the market today. The special features of this processor are Intelligent imaging, Big photography, Fast and efficient chipset that is suitable for high-end gaming.

Three Oppo smartphones have already been released with the same Helio P90 chipset from MediaTek and they are Oppo Reno3, Oppo Reno Z and Oppo Reno 2Z. The CPH2121 smartphone also has specs similar to that of these phones when it comes to battery capacity whereas the charging speed of these three phones is 20W and higher as opposed to the 18W in CPH2121.

Nothing much is known about this phone and it has appeared for the first time in a certification today. Going by the processor used, chipset and RAM, it is quite obvious that this could belong to the Reno series and might be priced in a similar range as well.