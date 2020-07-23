Google Pixel 4a (Codename: Sunfish) Geekbench Listing with 6 GB RAM Spotted

The elusive Google Pixel 4a has appeared on Geekbench 5 benchmarking platform today. Multiple reports in the past have revealed the specifications of the smartphone.

The handset is codenamed ‘Sunfish’ and the same can be seen mentioned in the listing at the motherboard field. The appearance of the Geekbench listing suggests that the search engine giant could be testing the smartphone’s performance before making it official.

The Pixel 4a Geekbench page shows that is scored 550 in the single-core test and 1634 in the multi-core test. The name of the processor is not mentioned. What is mentioned is that the phone is fueled by an octa-core processor by Qualcomm.

The chipset that powers the Google Pixel 4a has a base frequency of 1.80GHz. Rumors have it that the handset is fueled by the Snapdragon 730G chipset. The SoC is coupled with 6 GB of RAM and the phone is loaded with Android 10 OS. Like the other Pixel phones, the Pixel 4a will be offering stock Android experience. The handset was previously spotted on Geekbench in May with the same specs.

Pixel 4a Specifications

Past reports have revealed that the Google Pixel 4a has a 5.81-inch IPS LCD panel with a punch-hole design. The handset is expected to arrive in the market in 64 GB and 128 GB storage flavors. The phone is likely to house a 3,080mAh battery that will support 18W fast charging.

The Pixel 4a is rumored to be equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The back panel of the phone has a 12.2-megapixel rear camera. A fingerprint scanner is also available on the backside of the Pixel 4a.

There is no word on the launch date of the Pixel 4a. Rumors have it that the company is also working on a 5G variant called the Google Pixel 4a 5G.