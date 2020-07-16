Huawei MatePad T10/T10s (aka Honor Pad 6) Geekbench Listing Appears; Launch Imminent

The upcoming Huawei MatePad T10s that has a model number of AGS3- AL09HN has appeared on Geekbench.

Recent reports have revealed that the Chinese brand is planning to launch Huawei MatePad T10 and MatePad T10s tablets. Now that the MatePad T10s has seemingly appeared on Geekbench, it appears that the company could be testing the device internally before making it official.

The AGS3-AL09HN Huawei tablet that surfaced on Geekbench is a variant of the AGS3-W09 that was spotted on the Indonesian Sertifikasi certification platform recently as Huawei MatePad T10s. The series includes two tablets such as MatePad T10 and MatePad T10s. Hence, there is a possibility that the AGS3-AL09HN could be MatePad T10/T10s tablet.

In the single-core test of Geekbench, the Huawei AGS3-AL09HN scored 1415 points and it recorded 5190 points in the multi-core test. The tablet runs on Android 10 OS. A Kirin branded octa-core processor with 1.70GHz base frequency fuels the device with 4 GB of RAM. Recently, reliable tipster Roland Quandt had shared a leaked specs sheet of the MatePad T10 and MatePad T10s. The leaked had revealed that both devices are powered by the Kirin 710A chipset.

Various variants of the MatePad T10 series such as AGS3-L09, AGS3-AL00, AGS3-W19, AGS3-W09, and AGS3-AL00HN were approved by the Bluetooth SIG platform. Interestingly, the AGS3-W09HN was certified as Honor Pad 6 by the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

Huawei MatePad T10 and T10s Specifications

The MatePad T10 and T10s feature 10.1-inch and 9.7-inch IPS LCD panels, respectively. The EMUI 10.1 based Android 10 OS runs on both models. The Kirin 710A powered tablets have up to 3 GB of RAM and up to 64 GB of native storage. Both tablets have a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera. These devices are equipped with 5,100mAh batteries.