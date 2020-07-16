Lenovo A8 (L10041) NBTC and TUV Certifications Reveal Moniker and 5,000mAh Battery

The Lenovo L10041 phone with Lenovo A8 moniker has been approved by Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Corporation (NBTC).

The device has also appeared in the database of TUV Rheinland through which its battery capacity has been revealed. The Lenovo A8 seems to be a budget-friendly phone.

The Lenovo A8 L1004 smartphone’s NBTC certification has no information on its specs. However, its TUV listing has revealed that is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It appears that the company will be offering only a 10W charger with the device.

The firmware of the phone available online reveals that it could be powered by MediaTek MT6750M chipset. It is a 2017 chipset that has powered the likes of LG Q7, LG K11, and Meizu M6T phones in the past. There is no word on the specs of the other device.

Lenovo K11 Power

In related news, recent reports have revealed that the Chinese manufacturer has plans to launch another mid-ranger called Lenovo K11 Power. It is said to be a rebranded version of the Moto G8 Power Lite smartphone. It has received approval from the NBTC authority, and it has also appeared on Google Play Console and Android Enterprise database.

These listings revealed that the Lenovo K11 power has an HD+ display of 6.2 inches and it is powered by Helio P35 chipset. The phone could be coming with up to 4 GB of RAM and internal storage of up to 32 GB. The dated Android 9 Pie OS will come preinstalled on the device. Rumors have it that the Lenovo K11 Power will be made official this month.

Next week will see the arrival of the Lenovo Legion gaming phone. It will be debuting as one of the first phones powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 Plus mobile platform.

Featured Image: Lenovo K11