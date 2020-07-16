The Sims 4 Get Massive Discounts on Expansion Packs, Stuff and Game Packs

The Sims 4 by Electronic Arts and Maxis is obviously one of the most popular games in the world.

With millions of gamers enjoying a virtual life by building homes and living as they love, the game continues to grow with lots of amazing new content. EA has hosted a giant discount sale for the game right now on their Origin platform on PC and there are some great discounts on NewEgg as well.

If you are looking for the right game to step first time into the world of the Sims 4 or simply go on a shopping spree to buy two or three-game packs at once, this is the time to do so. The best part about going on a spree of buying stuff you love is that you will not burn a hole in your wallet. Instead, you can build your collection and start enjoying great discounts on the DLC packs. The pricing is exceptionally low as some of them cost just $4.49 and being digital delivery enables people from around the globe to make use of this purchase.

Newegg Discounts on the Base Game and DLCs

The sale is going to be around for a long time and you could possibly start purchasing them in split episodes. The base game for starters is quite low like never before because it used to be priced at $39.99 on all sources unless there is a discount sale. However, you will be able to purchase it on Newegg right now for just $13.31 and there is no better time to join the fray than this one. Besides, whether you love the game or not, you can still explore the world and build your dream home by spending a little over $10, making it the best purchase to make when people are spending most of their time indoors.

Huge Discounts on Expansion Packs

The Sims 4 is not just another game that you could buy and play but rather a way of life. When you buy the expansion packs, you can open an entirely new world in this virtual zone. Get Famous allows you to become a celebrity while Eco Lifestyle is another expansion pack that lets you live life while contributing to the environment.

Cats & Dogs need no introduction because pet lovers would never say no to rearing them as virtual pets. The other expansion pack Get to Work lets you enjoy your dream job and choose between multiple professions. While they usually cost $40, the new cost is just $17.99 and makes it easy to afford, especially if you have always wanted to own more than one expansion pack at the same time. DLC packs cost $4.49 while game packs at just $8.99 during this sale.

The Newegg sale will be up until Jul 28th.