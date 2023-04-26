Huawei Nova 11i (MAO-LX9) and Realme C53 (RMX3760) Get Approvals from NBTC and GCF

Huawei Nova 11i with model numbers MAO-LX9, MAO-LX9N and Realme C53 with model number RMX3760 have been certified by Thailand’s NBTC website.

Huawei Nova 11i

Huawei launched the Nova 11 series last week in China. It had three smartphones in the series namely Nova 11, Nova 11 Pro and Nova 11 Ultra. So Huawei Nova 11i will be the fourth smartphone in the Nova 11 series.

All three smartphones in the series were powered by Snapdragon 778G chipset and had supported 512GB storage capacity. While Nova 11 had had 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ display, the 11 Pro and 11 Ultra had a 6.78-inch curved OLED display. All three phones had 50MP as the primary camera sensor and a 60MP selfie camera sensor. There was an additional 8MP portrait camera lens for the selfie camera in the Nova 11 Pro and Nova 11 Ultra models.

While battery capacity is the same 4500 mAh across all three devices, charging speeds are different. Nova 11 supports 66W fast charging whereas the other two phones support 100W fast charging. Nova 11i is likely to be the lower end of the range and hence we can expect a 66W fast charging capacity and a 6.7-inch display.

The same model number MAO-LX9 has already been spotted on the TDRA certification website and it has also been approved by the GCF website.

Realme C53

Realme C53 had already bagged several certifications including FCC, EEC and TKDN websites. However, the moniker associated with the model number RMX3760 has been confirmed only in the NBTC certification found today.

Realme C53 will be a 4G device because the brand hasn’t released a single 5G-enabled smartphone in the ‘C’ series. From the specs known from the certifications, the phone will have a 5000 mAh battery and 33W SuperVOOC fast charging capacity. We have to wait for more certifications and leaks to know more about the other specs of this smartphone.

