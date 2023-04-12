Vivo V29 Lite 5G (V2244), Y78 5G (V2244) and Vivo V2247 Bag Certifications

Three Vivo smartphones including Vivo V29 Lite 5G and Vivo Y78 have bagged certifications in different websites across the globe.

While Vivo V29 Lite 5G and Vivo Y78 have appeared in the Google Play Supported Devices list, the Vivo V2247 model number has been found on Indonesia’s TKDN website.

Also Read: Vivo Y78+ 5G (V2271A) Benchmarked with Snapdragon 695 SoC and 12GB RAM

None of these listings reveal anything about the specs of the device since they are just certifications. However, the model numbers for V29 Lite 5G and Vivo Y78 5G are the same. They share the model number V2244. It’s not uncommon for Vivo smartphones to be rebranded as other smartphones. In the past, we’ve witnessed several smartphones sharing model numbers and getting released under different names.

So, as of now, from the model numbers, it’s evident that Y78 5G and V29 Lite 5G are the same devices that will be released under different names. These could be for different regions though. There could be small variants in terms of RAM and storage capacity between these phones but every other major feature would remain the same, as is the case with rebranded smartphones.

The other model number V2247 is closer to V2244 but it can’t be concluded as a variant of the Vivo Y78/V29 Lite 5G devices.

Just today we covered Vivo Y78+ 5G smartphone with model number Vivo V2271A appearing on Geekbench benchmarking website. It has 12GB RAM and will be run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. This phone has also appeared on other Chinese certification websites like TENAA and CCC, which have revealed their battery and charging specs. It supports 44W fast charging and has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

Also Read: Vivo T2, T2x 5G Could be Rebranded Vivo Y100 and Y56 5G; Certified Alongside Vivo Y78+

Vivo is likely to hold a major event in China on April 20. One can expect the arrival of several devices at this event like Vivo X Flip, Vivo X Fold 2, and Vivo Pad 2.

Featured Image: Vivo Y77 5G